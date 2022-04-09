Treatment for opioid addiction often brings discrimination GEOFF MULVIHILL and CLAUDIA LAUER, Associated Press April 9, 2022 Updated: April 9, 2022 10:37 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Danielle Russell was in the emergency department at an Arizona hospital last fall, sick with COVID-19, when she made the mistake of answering completely when she was asked what medications she was on.
“I said yes, I was taking methadone,” said Russell, a doctoral student who also was in recovery from heroin use. “The smart thing to do, if I wanted to be treated like a human, would be to say no.”
GEOFF MULVIHILL and CLAUDIA LAUER