Treasure hunters: Did FBI destroy video of Civil War gold?

Treasure hunters who claim the FBI made off with several tons of buried Civil War-era gold are now questioning whether evidence related to the 2018 excavation in Pennsylvania has been destroyed.
Finders Keepers, which sued the Justice Department over its failure to produce records on the FBI’s search for the legendary gold, said in a court filing Friday that the FBI initially said its records of the dig included 17 video files. Now, the government claims there are only four videos. Federal officials have not explained the discrepancy, the treasure hunters said.