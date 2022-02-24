Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen's death changes nation DEEPTI HAJELA, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2022 Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 9:12 a.m.
1 of8 In this March 22, 2012 file photo, protestors, Lakesha Hall, of Sanford, center, and her son, Calvin Simms, right, participate in a rally for Trayvon Martin, the black teenager who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch captain in Sanford, Fla. The killing of Trayvon Martin at the hands of a stranger still reverberates 10 years later -- in protest, in partisanship, in racial reckoning and reactionary response, in social justice and social media. Julie Fletcher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - Tracy Martin, left, father of Trayvon Martin, Jahvaris Fulton, second from left back, brother of Trayvon Martin, attorney Daryl Parks, center, Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin and attorney Benjamin Crump, right, arrive at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center to attend a bond hearing for George Zimmerman, on June 29, 2012, in Sanford, Fla. The killing of Trayvon Martin at the hands of a stranger still reverberates 10 years later -- in protest, in partisanship, in racial reckoning and reactionary response, in social justice and social media. John Raoux Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - Miami Heat forward LeBron James wears a message honoring Trayvon Martin on his shoe before their NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, on March 23, 2012, in Auburn Hills, Mich. The killing of Trayvon Martin at the hands of a stranger still reverberates 10 years later -- in protest, in partisanship, in racial reckoning and reactionary response, in social justice and social media. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - A protester picks up signs during a demonstration in reaction to the acquittal of neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in Beverly Hills, Calif on July 17, 2013. The Black Lives Matter movement emerged amid anger over the acquittal of Zimmerman, the Florida man who shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 after Zimmerman assumed the black teen was a potential burglar. The killing of Trayvon Martin at the hands of a stranger still reverberates 10 years later -- in protest, in partisanship, in racial reckoning and reactionary response, in social justice and social media. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - Demonstrators pray during the Million Hoodie March in Union Square, March 21, 2012 in New York. The killing of Trayvon Martin at the hands of a stranger still reverberates 10 years later -- in protest, in partisanship, in racial reckoning and reactionary response, in social justice and social media. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — Trayvon Martin’s final night began with a convenience store run, a quick trip for candy and something to drink. It ended in a confrontation with a neighborhood watch volunteer, a shot fired, the 17-year-old dead on the street.
It might have been expected to end there -- the violent deaths of Black teenagers have rarely drawn even fleeting attention.