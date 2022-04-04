'Tortured, executed civilians': Reaction to Ukraine war dead The Associated Press April 4, 2022 Updated: April 4, 2022 11:42 a.m.
1 of14 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle, in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Apr. 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 FILE - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks to journalists in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 23, 2021. The Kremlin says there was no breakthrough in the latest round of talks with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday it was a “positive factor” that Ukraine submitted its written proposals, but added that “we can’t say there has been something promising or any breakthroughs.” He emphasized in a call with reporters that there is still a lot of work ahead following Tuesday’s talks in Istanbul. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection delivers his speech during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gestures during the post-Cabinet press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Ardern on Monday, April 4, 2022, described reports of rape and other atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine as “reprehensible.” (Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP, File) Mark Mitchell/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attends a news conference with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, April 4, 2022. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Monday, April 4, 2022, as he returns to Washington and the White House after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Del. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Apr. 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Apr. 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
BRUSSELS (AP) — Global reaction Monday to what appears to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine in areas north of Kyiv, the capital, where Russian soldiers have either retreated or been pushed back:
___
Written By
The Associated Press