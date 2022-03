TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday to 48 years and nine months in jail for the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Jeremy Lardner was sentenced for second-degree murder for the death of Brandi Prchal, 36, who was found dead in Lardner's gas-filled home on Nov. 1, 2019. She had suffered blunt force trauma and was dead at the scene, police said.