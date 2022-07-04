Top general says military to leave Sudan political talks July 4, 2022 Updated: July 4, 2022 1:32 p.m.
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's leading general said Monday the country's military will withdraw from negotiations meant to solve the ongoing political crisis after a coup last year, allowing civil society representatives to take their place.
In televised statements aired on Sudan’s state television, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan also promised that he will dissolve the sovereign council that he leads after a new transitional government is formed. The council has governed the country since the military took power in a coup last year.