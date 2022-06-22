Title IX: Scurry's career, law forever linked at Smithsonian ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer June 22, 2022 Updated: June 22, 2022 2:30 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - United States' goal keeper Briana Scurry (1) blocks a penalty shootout kick by China's Ying Liu during overtime of the Women's World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., July 10, 1999. Scurry, 50, has a World Cup title, two Olympic gold medals and was the first Black woman to be inducted in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Eric Risberg Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - United States' goalkeeper Briana Scurry celebrates after blocking an overtime penalty shootout kick by China's Ying Liu during the Women's World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, July 10, 1999. Scurry's soccer jersey from the 1999 Women's World Cup is at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. It's part of a permanent display that recognizes Title IX and its contributions to leveling the playing field. Michael Caulfield Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - Team USA goalkeeper Briana Scurry reacts during a training session for the Four Nations women's soccer tournament in China's southern city, Guangzhou, Monday, Jan. 29, 2007. She has faced challenges as an openly gay Black woman in what was a predominately white sport. There were hardly any players who looked like her when she stepped on the sport's biggest stage; today the US national soccer team's roster features eight women of color. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Soccer legend Briana Scurry reacts after she threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. Title IX paved the way for the Black goalkeeper to to knock down barriers with her talent, determination and grit, amassing a long list of honors in what was a predominantly white sport. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - Atlanta Beat goalkeeper Briana Scurry makes a save late in the second half against the Carolina Courage, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2002, in Cary, N.C. The U.S. women's national team has not only been wildly successful on the field, the players have also been unabashedly outspoken, using their platform to advocate for equal rights for themselves and others. STAN GILLILAND/AP Show More Show Less
Briana Scurry’s U.S. national soccer team jersey is at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in a permanent display that notes the contribution of Title IX to leveling the playing field.
The law helped paved the way for the Black goalkeeper to knock down barriers with her talent, determination and grit, amassing a long list of honors in what was a predominantly white sport.
Written By
ANNE M. PETERSON