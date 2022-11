REED CITY — Three current Reed City city council members running for re-election in 2022 will retain their seats for another term.

Nicole Woodside received the highest number of votes at 490, returning her to the council for another term. Trevor Guiles, received the next highest vote count at 419, followed by Bradley Nixon at 401.

A final vacant seat is yet to be determined, as two write in candidates vied for the position. That vote will not be official until the board of canvassers certify the election results and determine which candidate received the most votes.

The term of office for current council members Roger Meinert, Russ Nehmer and Dan Burchette will end in November 2024, at which time they will be required to run for re-election to retain their seats.

Former council member Nate Bailey, whose term was up for re-election in 2022, ran for state representative for the newly drawn 100th District, which includes Mecosta, Osceola and a portion of Lake counties.

Bailey was defeated by Republican opponent Tom Kunse.

In a post on Facebook, Bailey said although he had realistic expectations of how the election would turn out he wanted to see how far he could go.

“I am so thankful to have received well over 12,000 votes during the midterm election,” he said on the post. “I am blessed that so many of you turned out in support of my campaign. While my campaign ended in defeat, I will still do whatever I can to make a positive difference in this community.”

HERSEY

In other election news, the Village of Hersey will have a new president as newcomer Tim Higley defeated incumbent Karen Huisman by a vote of 72 to 67.