This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ISTANBUL (AP) — Three more ships with grain have departed Ukrainian ports and are headed to Turkey for inspection, Turkey's defense ministry said on Friday.

The three ships are loaded with a total of 58,000 tons of corn.