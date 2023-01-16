Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — To chants of “long live the king” and “Constantine, Constantine” from a crowd of thousands, the casket carrying the former and last monarch of Greece emerged from Athens' metropolitan cathedral Monday after a funeral service attended by royalty from across Europe.
Constantine's wife Anne-Marie, the sister of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, and his eldest son Pavlos, followed at the head of the funeral procession. The casket, draped with the Greek flag, was loaded into a hearse for the trip to Tatoi, the former royal estate north of Athens where Constantine will be buried near his parents and ancestors.