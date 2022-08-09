'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy
DAKE KANG, VICTORIA MILKO and LORI HINNANT, Associated Press
The birds no longer sing, and the herbs no longer grow. The fish no longer swim in rivers that have turned a murky brown. The animals do not roam, and the cows are sometimes found dead.
The people in this northern Myanmar forest have lost a way of life that goes back generations. But if they complain, they, too, face the threat of death.