'The Music Man' hopes to lead Broadway out of winter woes MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 11:26 a.m.
1 of8 Jefferson Mays, right, as River City's Mayor George Shinn, and the musical's barbershop quartet kick off the opening week of Broadway's "The Music Man" outside the Winter Garden Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts in "The Music Man" perform outside the Winter Garden Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts in "The Music Man" perform outside the Winter Garden Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Jefferson Mays, center, as River City's Mayor George Shinn, kicks off opening week of Broadway's "The Music Man" outside the Winter Garden Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Jefferson Mays, center, as River City's Mayor George Shinn, and the musical's barbershop quartet kick off opening week of Broadway's "The Music Man" outside the Winter Garden Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the first songs in “The Music Man” is "(Ya Got) Trouble” and the latest Broadway revival has certainly faced its share.
It was supposed to open in fall 2020, but rehearsals were interrupted by the pandemic shutdown. In 2021, it jettisoned its lead producer, Scott Rudin, after allegations of bullying. When the show restarted, both lead actors — Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster — contracted COVID-19. And when the understudies couldn't keep it going, it temporarily shut down.