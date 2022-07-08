The Fields celebrates Christmas in July in Reed City Administrator: 'We want to present that community feel here' Dylan Schwartz, Staff writer July 8, 2022
Christmas in July at The Fields Assisted living included a pig roast, live music, and even an appearance by Santa Claus.
Abagale Wyma, Administrator at The Fields Assisted Living was pleased with the turnout for the event.
Terry Williams, a resident at The Fields who records original music, provided the live music for the event.
REED CITY — The Fields Assisted Living in Reed City held their "Christmas in July" event Friday, July 8, and celebrated with a pig roast, live music, and an appearance from Santa Claus.
Residents and visitors were encouraged to wear their best Christmas outfits or Hawaiian theme clothing. The best-dressed resident won a $20 gift card, and the best-dressed guest won a gift basket containing goods from local shops in the Reed City/Big Rapids community.
Dylan Schwartz