MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman convicted of stabbing her four children to death was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. found Shanynthia Gardner, 34, guilty last month of the 2016 slayings of the children, ages 4, 3, 2 and 5 months. Another child, who was 7 at the time, escaped to a neighbor’s home for help, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said.