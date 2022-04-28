Tennessee lawmakers pass K-12 library oversight, end session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers closed out the 2022 legislative session Thursday, striking a deal that would let a politically appointed panel remove books from public school libraries statewide through a new veto power over local school board decisions.
The Republican-supermajority Legislature also worked out remaining differences on a education funding formula overhaul spearheaded by Gov. Bill Lee and tougher campaign finance and ethics rules amid a federal investigation that has already seen one House Republican plead guilty and resign.