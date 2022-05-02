Tennessee gov plans to sign school library scrutiny bill

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Monday he plans to sign a bill that would would let a politically appointed panel remove books from public school libraries statewide through a new veto power over local school board decisions.

The Republican's comments to reporters come the week after GOP supermajorities in the legislature passed the bill. The proposal would give the politically appointed state textbook commission ultimate say in an appeals process over whether a book can or can’t stay in school libraries.