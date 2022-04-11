Tennessee court rejects DNA evidence petition by inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee court on Monday declined to reopen the case of an inmate set to be executed later this month for the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her two sons.
Inmate Oscar Smith had filed the motion to reopen last week, saying DNA from an unknown person was detected on one of the murder weapons. But Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton wrote in an order that the evidence of Smith's guilt was overwhelming and the DNA evidence does not tip the scales in his favor.