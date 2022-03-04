Tearful goodbyes at Kyiv train station during war in Ukraine March 4, 2022 Updated: March 4, 2022 1:21 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A woman crouches down in the doorway of a blue and yellow train at a station in Kyiv, Ukraine's embattled capital city. Her husband stands on the platform below and cranes his neck up for a kiss that both hope will not be their last.
As the train door closes, the woman holds up their 2-year-old son and he smiles and presses his tiny hand against the smudged window to wave goodbye to his father, who is staying behind to fight the Russian invaders.