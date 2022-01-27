Teachers union files complaint against Grand Island schools

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A teachers union has accused the Grand Island Public Schools district of misclassifying several teachers as substitutes, even though they essentially work as full-time teachers, leading to an unfair labor practice that underpays those teachers by up to several thousand dollars, according to a newly filed complaint.

The Grand Island Education Association filed a complaint against the district over the practice on Jan. 21 with Nebraska’s Commission of Industrial Relations, the union said in a news release Wednesday.