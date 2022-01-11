Tarnished Gold: Aircraft, fuel key to illegal Amazon mining SAM COWIE and DAVID BILLER, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 9:04 a.m.
1 of8 Planes and helicopters seized for allegedly being connected to illegal gold mining activity sit in the backyard of the Federal Police headquarters in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Generally, the illegal aircraft owners are local elites who launder their money in Boa Vista hotels, restaurants, gyms and gasoline stations, according to the police, which declined to disclose names. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Gold stores line a street in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Attempts to crack down on illegal mining in Roraima state face fierce local resistance, despite the fact all mining in the state is illegal, but that’s a relatively new reality in the history of the state. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Planes and helicopters seized for allegedly being connected to illegal gold mining activity sit in the backyard of the Federal Police headquarters in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Here in Roraima state, where all gold mining is illegal, they are essential for transport to far-flung Indigenous reserves. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Gold miners attend a public hearing at the Chamber of Deputies in Boa Vista, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Members of the Association of Independent Prospectors of Roraima gathered for a public hearing to protest recent operations by environmental agency Ibama and Federal Police that destroyed mining equipment, during which a miner was shot and killed. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 A statue of a gold miner stands adjacent to the state’s legislative assembly in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The 7-meter statue is adorned with the names of prominent past miners. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — The scorching Amazon sun beats down as agents inspect the body of a black helicopter. Nearby, in the backyard of the federal police headquarters in the city of Boa Vista, sit more than twenty aircraft — all seized.
Some bear signs of violent crashes: caved-in cockpits with wings broken off. Others feature interiors with stripped-out passenger seats so they can be loaded with more people, plus additional motors, fuel, food and other cargo.
Written By
SAM COWIE and DAVID BILLER