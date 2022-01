ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Paul Tash is retiring as CEO of the Tampa Bay Times, a media organization he joined 47 years ago as a summer intern, the Times announced Thursday.

Tash, 67, became editor of what was then the St. Petersburg Times in 1992. During his tenure, the newspaper won nine of its 13 Pulitzer Prizes and became the Tampa Bay Times in 2012 to reflect a broader regional outlook.