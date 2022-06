Phil Sears/AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A week after leaving the Democratic primary for Florida governor, state Sen. Annette Taddeo on Monday endorsed former campaign rival U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for the job of challenging Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the fall.

Taddeo urged other Florida Democrats to rally around Crist, a Democratic congressman from St. Petersburg who served one term as governor when he was in the Republican Party in the late 2000s.