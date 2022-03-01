Skip to main content
News

TX-GOP-House-1-Cnty

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Republican primary for U.S. House District 1.

TP PR Atholi McDaniel Moran Porro
Bowie 37 0 0 0 0 0
Camp 5 0 0 0 0 0
Cass 20 0 0 0 0 0
Franklin 9 0 0 0 0 0
Gregg 22 0 0 0 0 0
Harrison 27 0 0 0 0 0
Marion 10 0 0 0 0 0
Morris 9 0 0 0 0 0
Panola 20 0 0 0 0 0
RedRiver 9 0 0 0 0 0
Rusk 22 0 0 0 0 0
Sabine 9 0 0 0 0 0
SanAugust 12 0 0 0 0 0
Shelby 15 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 73 0 0 0 0 0
Titus 20 0 0 0 0 0
Upshur 14 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 333 0 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 03-01-2022 12:38

More News