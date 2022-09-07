Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED, Associated Press Sep. 7, 2022 Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 12:30 a.m.
JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — As a Canadian Indigenous community comes to grips with a deadly stabbing rampage by two of its own, many blamed rampant drug and alcohol use on the reserve that they linked to repeated failures by the government over many years.
One of the alleged attackers, Myles Sanderson, has 59 criminal convictions, according to parole documents. He'd been serving a sentence of four years and four months on charges that included assault with a weapon, assault on a peace officer and robbery when he was released.
