Surfside families still want answers despite settlement ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and TERRY SPENCER, SURFSIDE, Fla. May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 3:48 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Pablo Langesfeld looks at the name of his daughter Nicole Langesfeld, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. A large banner with the names of the 98 killed in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building nearly a year ago, was installed around the site. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Ronit Naibryf, right, shows Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levina Cava, the name of her son Ilan Naibryf, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. A large banner with the names of the 98 people killed in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium nearly a year ago, was installed around the site. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 The names of some of the 98 killed are listed on a large banner that surrounds the site where the Champlain Towers South condominium building once stood, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Workers pump water out of the foundation of the former Champlain Towers South building, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. The Eighty Seven Park building is to the south. Parties associated with the building and others have agreed to a settlement of $997 million to compensate the victims and families of those killed when the Champlain Towers South building collapsed nearly a year ago. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 A shoe is seen amid debris at the edge of what remains of the Champlain Towers South condominium building Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. A large banner was installed around the site with the names of the 98 killed when the building suddenly collapsed nearly a year ago. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Christopher Rosa Cruz installs a large banner at the site of the Champlain Towers South condominium building, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. The banner lists the names of the 98 people killed when the building suddenly collapse nearly a year ago. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Pablo Langesfeld talks during the unveiling of a large banner with the names of the 98 killed in the Champlain Towers South condominium building collapse, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. Langesfeld lost his daughter Nicole. To the right Ronit Naibryf, lost her son Ilan Naibryft and Chana Wasserman, left, lost her parents Tzvi and Itty Ainsworth. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - A giant tarp covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have been working at the Champlain Towers South condo building, as demolition experts were preparing to bring down the precarious still-standing portion, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A nearly $1 billion tentative settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by families of victims and survivors of last June's condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., an attorney said Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
Gathered at a ceremony Thursday to honor the 98 people who died in a Florida condominium collapse last summer, some of the victims' family members said they are too deep in mourning to contemplate the nearly $1 billion settlement their attorneys negotiated on their behalf.
Families and local officials gathered at the chain-link fence surrounding the vacant lot where Champlain Towers South once stood for the unveiling of temporary banners adorned with the victims' names and ages under the heading "Fathers, Mothers, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Sisters.”
Written By
ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and TERRY SPENCER