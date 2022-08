NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court has set arguments for Tuesday on whether Shreveport’s mayor can run for reelection in November after using the wrong address when he signed up for the race.

A lawsuit says Mayor Adrian Perkins did not use the address where he claims a homestead tax exemption when he signed up to run for reelection as the law requires. He used another address for a residence he owns in a different part of the city.