Sudanese security forces kill 3 in new anti-coup protests NOHA ELHENNAWY, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 3:11 p.m.
People chant slogans and burn tires during a protest to denounce the October 2021 military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Sudanese took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities on Thursday in anti-coup protests as the country plunged further into turmoil following the resignation of the prime minister earlier this week.
CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition Thursday, killing at least three people as thousands once again took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities to protest the October military takeover of the country.
The spasm of violence is the latest since the Oct. 25 coup that has scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to democracy in Sudan. Thursday’s fatalities bring to at least 60 the number of people killed since the coup, and hundreds have been wounded in clashes with security forces trying to thwart protests, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee, which tracks the casualty tolls.