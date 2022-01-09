Sudan protest group rejects UN offer for talks with military SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 11:43 a.m.
1 of9 A man flashes the victory sign during a protest to denounce the October 2021 military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The United Nations said Saturday it would hold talks in Sudan to try to get the country's democratic transition back on track after it was derailed by the coup. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 People chant slogans during a protest to denounce the October 2021 military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The United Nations said Saturday it would hold talks in Sudan to try to get the country's democratic transition back on track after it was derailed by the coup. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 People march during a protest to denounce the October 2021 military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The United Nations said Saturday it would hold talks in Sudan to try to get the country's democratic transition back on track after it was derailed by the coup. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 People march during a protest to denounce the October 2021 military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The United Nations said Saturday it would hold talks in Sudan to try to get the country's democratic transition back on track after it was derailed by the coup. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 People chant slogans during a protest to denounce the October 2021 military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The United Nations said Saturday it would hold talks in Sudan to try to get the country's democratic transition back on track after it was derailed by the coup. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 People chant slogans during a protest to denounce the October 2021 military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The United Nations said Saturday it would hold talks in Sudan to try to get the country's democratic transition back on track after it was derailed by the coup. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CAIRO (AP) — A leading Sudanese protest group on Sunday rejected a United Nations initiative to hold talks with the military aimed at restoring the country’s democratic transition following an October coup. At least one demonstrator, meanwhile, was killed when security forces violently broke up anti-coup protests in the capital, activists said.
The move is a blow to international efforts seeking an end to Sudan's political deadlock, and suggest that relentless street protests are likely to continue. Over 60 people have been killed since the military takeover.