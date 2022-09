JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A series of strong inland earthquakes shook Indonesia’s easternmost province Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said at least four land-based earthquakes between 6.2 and 5.5 magnitude were centered about 37 kilometers (23 miles) northwest of Central Mamberamo district of West Papua province at a depth up to 16 kilometers (10 miles).