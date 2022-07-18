'Stone-cold serial killer' to be charged in LA-area slayings STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press July 18, 2022 Updated: July 18, 2022 4:36 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California, calling the suspect a "stone-cold serial killer," as part of a deadly robbery crime spree last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop.
Investigators have linked Malik Patt, 20, to the fatal shooting of a homeless man in Los Angeles on July 9, as well as the July 11 deaths of a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea and a man who intervened in a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Santa Ana.
STEFANIE DAZIO