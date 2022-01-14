Step onto a houseboat Airbnb in Michigan

On your next trip to southwest Michigan, maybe a stay on a houseboat is what you need to appreciate the coastal area of Kalamazoo Lake.

Located near Saugatuck, the Floathaus offers scenic waterfront views in all directions and an unique experience that isn’t found much throughout the Midwest. For the duration of its existence, the houseboat has been in residence in the Tower Marina on the Douglas side.

Photo provided/Dave Draayer

“Covid has created an even greater interest from vacation seekers,” owner Dave Draayer said. “Floathaus is perfect for those hoping for peace and quiet (with incredible views) or those wanting to explore the amenities of Saugatuck and Douglas.”

The floating vacation spot provides 360-degree views of water for up to a group of four people for each stay. This makes it a perfect spot for couples or small groups of friends.

Available to those staying in the residence are kayaks as well as a pool and grills located at the marina.

The home itself has two bedrooms, three beds and a bathroom. The boat has two floors with a staircase connecting them. Each floor has its own deck and plenty of windows to let in natural light.

Photo provided/Dave Draayer

The house has been available for rent since June of 2019 after having been built that same year. Currently owned by Dave and Jillian Draayer and Jordan and Julie Vanderbaan, the residence is available for rent through Airbnb during the warmer months, from mid-April through September.

Boasting 4.97 stars and 80 reviews, the owners have attained Superhost status on the site, so the home is well maintained and kept ready for its next occupants.