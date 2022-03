MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was killed late Thursday night after her cruiser was struck by a tanker truck, the department's commander said Friday.

Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, pulled over on Interstate 93 north in Stoneham, north of Boston, just before midnight with her emergency blue lights on to assist a disabled vehicle when her marked cruiser was struck by a tanker carrying about 10,000 gallons of gasoline, Col. Christopher Mason said at a news conference.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where she was later pronounced dead, Mason said.

“Late last night, on a stretch of road she protected every night on the midnight shift, Trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress. There is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another,” Mason said.

Two good Samaritans stopped at the scene and pulled her from her vehicle before a local officer arrived and performed first aid.

“Despite the heroic efforts of the citizens, the Stoneham officer, the Armstrong ambulance crew and the emergency staff at MGH, Trooper Bucci was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” he said.

Bucci, a two-year veteran, was assigned to the Medford barracks. She is the 22nd trooper in the department’s history to die in the line of duty, Mason said.

The driver of the tanker was not injured and is cooperating with police, Mason said. The woman driving the disabled vehicle was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Their names were not released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.