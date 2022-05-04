Abrams raises $11.7 million in Georgia governor's race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ATLANTA (AP) — Donors gave a towering $11.7 million to the campaign of Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams in the three months ended April 30, her campaign for governor announced Wednesday.
Abrams, who is unopposed in the May 24 primary election for her party's nomination, said she had more than $8 million in cash on hand. Abrams had $7.2 million in cash at the end of January, meaning she spent almost all of the huge sum she raised during the period.