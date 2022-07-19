Sri Lanka's Parliament readies to accept names for president KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press July 19, 2022 Updated: July 19, 2022 1:13 a.m.
1 of6 Sri Lankans wait in queue to buy petrol at a fuel station, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 17, 2022. Bankruptcy has forced the island nation's government to a near standstill. Parliament is expected to elect a new leader Wednesday, paving the way for a fresh government, but it is unclear if that's enough to fix a shattered economy and placate a furious nation of 22 million that has grown disillusioned with politicians of all stripes. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's Parliament was preparing Tuesday to accept nominations to elect a successor to its ousted president, amid political turmoil that threatens to worsen instability as the country endures its most severe economic crisis in recent memory.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country last week after protesters outraged by the crisis stormed his official residence and occupied other key public buildings. He later submitted his resignation via an email to the speaker of the parliament.
KRISHAN FRANCIS