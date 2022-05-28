Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president ERANGA JAYAWARDENA, Associated Press May 28, 2022 Updated: May 28, 2022 1:38 p.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police in Sri Lanka used tear gas and a water cannons Saturday to disperse demonstrators trying to approach the president's office to demand he resign over the country's ongoing economic crisis.
The demonstrators were rallying to mark the 50th day of protests in which they have camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office. Police broke up the rally and briefly detained three people before releasing them.
