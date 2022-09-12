'Squid Game,' 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy Awards LYNN ELBER, AP Television Writer Sep. 12, 2022 Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 1:47 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony's producers are promising a feel-good event — a phrase not applicable to several of the top nominated shows.
The best drama contenders include the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso," the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.