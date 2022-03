SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after entering an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter in the 2020 beating death of his girlfriend.

John Schuck, 57, entered the plea last week in the death of 54-year-old Tammy Colbert., the News-Leader reported. Prosecutors dropped a more serious charge of second-degree murder in exchange for Schuck’s plea to the lesser count.