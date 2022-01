MADRID (AP) — Spanish police said Sunday they dismantled a drug-trafficking ring that allegedly brought hashish and marijuana from Morocco to southern Spain by helicopter and then transported it to France by road.

The Guardia Civil said in a statement it seized 2.4 metric tons (2.65 tons) of hashish and 112 kilograms (247 pounds) of marijuana in the operation, as well as three helicopters, guns and ammunition.