South Carolina district looking for school resource officers

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — You’d think a celebrity had visited.

Walking the halls and cafeteria of Eleanor S. Rice Elementary School during dismissal, Bea Carroll is inundated with waves, cheesy grins and requests for hugs from students. So many that a line of students wanting a hug forms when she walks through.

She isn’t a celebrity, though, she’s Deputy Carroll, the school resource officer.

Carroll is one of many officers who spend their days in local schools, interacting with students and teachers and acting as the first line of safety.

Greenwood County School District 50 is currently seeking five more to join the ranks after receiving state funding to put an officer in every school.

The district is working hand-in-hand with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office to find applicants, but Natalie Talbert, district safety manager, said it has been difficult because the district and the sheriff’s office want the right people for the job.

School resource officers are employees of the sheriff’s office stationed in schools.

When you’ve got a good SRO, Talbert said, “everybody wins.”

“Because we’ve got that built-in corner of safety in place, in case something happens.”

Carroll has only been at Rice for a few months but has clearly made an impact on the students.

As she walked through the hallway where bus riders waited, students asked for hugs or stopped her to tell her good news about their grades or behavior.

One teacher urged Carroll to peek into a student’s agenda to see how well she’d been doing.

“I told you you could do it,” Carroll told the student.

Another girl stopped her in the hallway to show her an arm full of beaded bracelets. She then insisted that Carroll have one, too.

Before heading off for paperwork, Carroll made plans to speak with a few teachers, mentioning a recent shooting a few counties away.

Being an SRO can be hard, Carroll said, but she thinks more people should apply to become one. There’s a lot that comes with the territory, but it’s also rewarding.

She is passionate about being prepared for the worst through educating students and doing things such as active shooter drills.

Carroll has been in law enforcement for about five years and said dealing with children is different from dealing with adults.

“Especially since a lot of times children can still be molded to do better even if their environment doesn’t suggest so,” she said.

“But with adults, it’s kind of like you have to work a little bit harder to break the cycle.”

While Carroll is fairly new to the role, Deputy Will Stroup has been at it for about a decade, spending nine years as SRO at Greenwood High and now working at Genesis Education Center.

He previously worked in family court, which involved working with children and teenagers, and found he liked dealing with kids more than he did the adults.

“I think more than any other law enforcement, but you really can see a difference,” he said about being an SRO.

He mentioned that a lot of times, SROs see students just as much, if not more than, their parents.

Being on uniformed patrol, you know you make a difference, he said, but you may go on a call, help someone out and never see them again.

That’s not the case in schools, where officers are consistently present and can observe the difference they make in students.

“The number one commodity that we have for our future is the children,” Stroup said, adding that protecting and getting to know students through his job is one of the most rewarding experiences he’s had.

Talbert said an important trait to have to be an SRO is good communication — being able to talk to anyone.

“What I know for a fact is that you cannot fool students. They know whether or not you’re sincere,” she said.

Talbert said previous law enforcement experience is preferred and encouraged anyone with an ultimate goal of being in a school setting to apply.

“But I’ll also say this: It’s not an easy job,” she said.

“It’s not a quick 9-to-5 job. It doesn’t end with the end of the school day. Because when things happen, even when it’s after school, you’re gonna have to work with that.”