‘Sold by Amazon’ program ends following state investigation

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon will end its “Sold by Amazon” program after an investigation by Washington state's attorney general found it was anticompetitive and violated antitrust laws, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
The company engaged in unlawful price fixing and unreasonably restrained competition to maximize its own profits via the program that set a minimum price for certain third-party products sold on the platform, according to the lawsuit and consent decree filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle.