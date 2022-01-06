PNW Storm: WA mountain passes likely closed until Sunday Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 10:07 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — The latest winter storm to hit the Pacific Northwest brought a halt to travel across Washington's Cascade mountains, flood warnings, school closures and icy roads Thursday.
The major route across Washington's Cascades — Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass — was closed Thursday due to high avalanche danger, heavy snow and low visibility. Stevens Pass on U.S. 2, White Pass on U.S. 12 and Blewett Pass on U.S. 97 were also closed Thursday.