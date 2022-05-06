Smoking both traditional and e-cigarettes may carry same heart risks as cigarettes alone

Smokers who think they can lower their risk for cardiovascular disease by sometimes smoking e-cigarettes instead of traditional ones might need to think again: A new study finds people who use both have the same cardiovascular disease risks as those who only smoke traditional cigarettes.
"The fact that dual use – using both traditional, combustible cigarettes and e-cigarettes – had similar cardiovascular disease risk to smoking cigarettes only is an important finding as many Americans are taking up e-cigarettes in an attempt to reduce smoking for what they perceive is a lower risk," senior study author Andrew Stokes said in a news release. Stokes is an assistant professor in the department of global health at Boston University School of Public Health.