Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was opinionated like her mother, and she played basketball and softball like her father. When she got older, she wanted to go to college on a softball scholarship and to become an attorney.

Lexi, as she was known to family and friends, was among the 19 children and two teachers who were shot to death during the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Her family asked mourners to wear bright colors to Lexi's funeral on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Uvalde because Lexi loved them.