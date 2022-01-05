With salty language, Macron berates France’s unvaccinated

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron burst into the presidential race with an explosive remark about the country's minority of unvaccinated people — in an apparent effort to win support from mainstream voters but at the risk of widening divisions over the issue.
Macron used a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs. In an interview published by Le Parisien newspaper late Tuesday, he used the word “emmerder,” rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug. His salty language dominated news broadcasts Wednesday.