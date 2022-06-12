Sheriff: women arrested after kids hit with metal knuckles

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two women have been arrested on felony child abuse charges after the children of one of the women were hit with a pair of metal knuckles in their home.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said in a Facebook post that the children were hospitalized with serious injuries Friday after an anonymous complaint led to the arrests of the children's mother, Jessica Renee Sanders, 26, and Natalie “Shane” Childress, 25, both Connelly Springs residents.