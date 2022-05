TOWNSEND, Mont. (AP) — A fire destroyed a closed lumber mill in Townsend less than a month before its buildings and equipment were to be sold at auction, Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said Friday.

The fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the RY Timber mill and the building was fully engulfed when Meehan arrived about 30 minutes later, he said.