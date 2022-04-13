Sheriff: 41 charged in takedown of Florida gang leadership

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff said Wednesday that 41 people have been charged with dozens of crimes in an effort to take down the leadership of a notoriously violent group called the Sex Money Murder gang.

The yearlong investigation involved law enforcement agencies across Florida, the Department of Corrections and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference. It involved wiretaps and social media monitoring as well as keeping tabs on gang members directing operations from prison.