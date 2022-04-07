Several Indiana cities opting back in to opioid settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis and several other Indiana cities are joining an estimated $507 million statewide opioid settlement after previously opting out of the state’s lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
The state's capital city, the suburbs of Noblesville and Fishers and other cities, including Muncie and Franklin, decided to join the statewide settlement after it was made more attractive by a new state law that gives local governments more direct funding and flexibility, The Indianapolis Star reported.