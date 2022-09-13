Serbian police ban EuroPride march, citing security concerns DUSAN STOJANOVIC, Associated Press Sep. 13, 2022 Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 12:12 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - Participants carry large rainbow flag in front of the parliament building as they take part in the annual LGBT pride march in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Serbia's police on Tuesday banned an international Pride march that is to be held later this week, citing a risk of clashes between gay rights activists and far-right opponents of a pan-European LGBTQ events planned for this week in Belgrade. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s police on Tuesday banned a Pride march planned amid pan-European LGBTQ events being held this week in Belgrade, citing a risk of clashes with far-right anti-gay activists. Organizers vowed to appeal the ban.
Pro-Serbian Orthodox Church conservative groups, who have been marching unhindered for weeks on the Serbian capital's streets to protest the LGBTQ events, had scheduled a new demonstration for Sept. 17 — the day of the Pride parade. Police also banned that anti-gay protest.
Written By
DUSAN STOJANOVIC