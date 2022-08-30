Serbia populist leader Vucic says pride ban will be enforced

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's populist leader said Tuesday a government decision to cancel the holding next month of a pan-European LGBTQ event will be enforced despite international criticism and the organizers' pledge that they will gather anyway.
President Aleksandar Vucic and the Serbian government have cited threats of violence from right-wing extremists, a crisis with Kosovo and economic problems facing the country amid Russia’s war in Ukraine as the reasons why they cannot handle the Sept. 12-18 events.